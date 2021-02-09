 Learning from Asexuals About Sex & Relationships | KALW
Related Program: 
Out in the Bay

Learning from Asexuals About Sex & Relationships

By Eric Jansen 18 minutes ago

Science reporter and "Ace" author Angela Chen
Credit Sylvie Roskoff

Quick, what’s your sexuality? Most of us know roughly where we fall on the Kinsey scale that goes from zero (totally straight) to six (flaming faggot or butchest of dykes). But have you considered another continuum, the asexual – allosexual one?

Science writer Angela Chen explains it eloquently tonight on Out in the Bay (10pm Tuesday), but in my crude shorthand: this continuum has on one end those repulsed by sex, to horny-as-hell on the other, with most folks — gay, straight and otherwise — between those extremes. Chen shares some of her own discovering asexuality journey and discusses her book, Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex, on this week’s Out in the Bay.

Topics in Chen's book include how “compulsory sexuality” compels many of us to seek or consent to sex more than we really want to. It’s a freeing concept that illustrates how societal pressures influence not only our behavior along the Kinsey scale, but also how much sex we have (or don’t) and why we pursue it (or don’t).

Ace blends reporting, memoir and provocative commentary on the relationship between sex, power and politics. In Chen’s words, her book “invites everyone to rethink pleasure and intimacy.”

Angela Chen is a science and technology journalist and was previously a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, Vox Media’s The Verge, and MIT Technology Review. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Guardian, and other publications.  Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex, is Chen’s first book. It was named one of 2020’s Best Books by NPR, Electric Literature, and Them.

Tags: 
asexual
asexuality
LGBTQ
sexual consent
Kinsey
Angela Chen
Eric Jansen
NPR

Related Content

Searching for Intimacy During COVID

By Eric Jansen Jan 3, 2021
Truc Nguyen

In the Bay and across the country, we’re nearly 10 months into COVID restrictions. Some of us are skin-starved, many love-starved. No hugs, no spooning, no sex. No friends, no family. It’s a lot to deal with.

But many of us felt lonesome even before the pandemic pushed us further into isolation. Getting what we truly need is always a challenge, so how are we coping now? To find out, Out in the Bay producer Truc Nguyen got intimate with Bay Area residents. {NOTE: this episode contains some frank and graphic language.}

‘Real Life’ From a Queer Black Perspective

By Eric Jansen Dec 20, 2020
Bill Adams

Brandon Taylor’s highly praised debut novel, Real Life, gets deep into desire, intimacy, sex, abuse, homophobia, racism, misogyny, love, hate and the blurred lines between friends and lovers. Oh, and let’s not forget cut-throat scientific academia.


The Gay '70s: "Sex, Drugs, And Disco"

By Marilyn Pittman Jun 4, 2015

Take a trip back to the '70s with San Francisco author Mark Abramson. His memoir, "Sex, Drugs, and Disco" chronicles the story of gay men flooding into the Castro from all over the country to find more freedom. A time of cheap drinks, cheap sex, lots of drugs, and penicillin trucks.  Another chapter in the history of gay San Francisco as Pride month begins.  Marilyn hosts. Out In The Bay, this Thursday June 5th at 7pm.