 East Oakland District 7 / Health Effects Of Wildfire Smoke / Managing Wildfires | KALW

East Oakland District 7 / Health Effects Of Wildfire Smoke / Managing Wildfires

By News Producer 38 minutes ago

The race for East Oakland’s District 7 is on. We talk about the issues on the table — and there are a lot of them. Then, what are the health effects of all the smoke we’ve been breathing? Plus, we meet a fire chief who says we actually need more fires — of the right kind.

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.

Tags: 
Crosscurrents Podcast