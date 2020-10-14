East Oakland District 7 / Health Effects Of Wildfire Smoke / Managing Wildfires

The race for East Oakland’s District 7 is on. We talk about the issues on the table — and there are a lot of them. Then, what are the health effects of all the smoke we’ve been breathing? Plus, we meet a fire chief who says we actually need more fires — of the right kind.
- East Oakland Report: A Major District 7 City Council Race and a Proposed Homeless Policy
- What Are The Long-Term Health Effects Of Breathing In All This Wildfire Smoke?
- This Fire Chief Says Wildfires Can Be Good For The Forest
Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.