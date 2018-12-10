City Visions: California lawmakers on what's ahead for the legislature

On tonight’s show, we continue our analysis of the midterm election, but this time with a focus on the California State Legislature. We will talk priorities and challenges with three Bay Area legislators.

What do you want them fighting for in Sacramento? Democrats now have a super majority again n the State Senate and Assembly, but will they be united on these and other challenging issues? What role will Bay Area legislators play in shaping state policy next year?

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producer: Wendy Holcombe

Guests:

Assembly Member David Chiu - He represents District 17, or the eastern side of San Francisco.

Senator Nancy Skinner - She represents District 9, which includes Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Assemblymember Phil Ting - He represents District 19, or the western side of San Francisco.