California Governor Promotes $1 Billion Housing Plan On Tour

Gov. Gavin Newsom is on a week-long, statewide tour promoting his $1 billion effort to address one of California's most pressing and politically fraught problems — its growing homeless crisis.

The Democratic governor began the trip Monday with a Republican state lawmaker, touring a Nevada County program northeast of Sacramento that provides health assistance and low-barrier housing. Newsom has faced criticism from Republican President Donald Trump, who continued blaming the state's Democratic leaders last week for failing to adequately address homelessness. Additional stops are to include a Southern California suburban area, Los Angeles County, the Central Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area.