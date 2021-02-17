Almanac - Wednesday 2/17/21

Today is Wednesday, the 17th of February of 2021...

February 17 is the 48th day of the year.

317 days remain until the end of the year

31 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:56 am

and the sun sets at 5:53 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 57 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide at San Francisco Ocean Beach was at 2:12 am at 5.29 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:48 am at 1.56 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:42 pm at 3.95 feet.

and the final low tide Ocean Beach will be at 8:19 pm at 2.01 feet.

The Moon is 29.6% visible

a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 19th of February of 2021 at 10:47 am

Today is…

Ash Wednesday

Champion Crab Races Day

My Way Day

National Cabbage Day

National Café au Lait Day

National Indian Pudding Day

National PTA Founders' Day

National Public Science Day

Random Acts of Kindness Day

Who Shall I Be Day

World Human Spirit Day

Today is also…

Independence Day, celebrates the independence declaration of Kosovo in 2008, still partially recognized.

Revolution Day in Libya

On this day in Black History…

On February 17, 1870 – Congress passed resolution readmitting Mississippi on condition that it would never change its constitution to disenfranchise blacks.

– On this day in 1891, black inventor A.C. Richardson patented the butter churn

On this day, Feb. 17, 1997 – Virginia House of Delegates votes unanimously to retire the state song, "Carry Me Back to Old Virginia," a tune that glorifies slavery.

Black history birthdays today include…

– On this day in 1902, famed opera singer Marian Anderson

– On this day in 1936, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown

– On this day in 1938, Mary Frances Berry, the first woman to serve as chancellor of a major research university

– On this day in 1942, the Black Panther Party’s founder, Huey P. Newton,

– On this day in 1963, Michael Jeffrey Jordan, famed basketball player, and minor league baseball player

…and…

– On this day in 1982, jazz pianist Thelonius Monk died.

Also on this day in history…

1801 – An electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr is resolved when Jefferson is elected President of the United States and Burr, Vice President by the United States House of Representatives.

1863 – A group of citizens of Geneva founded an International Committee for Relief to the Wounded, which later became known as the International Committee of the Red Cross.

1867 – The first ship passes through the Suez Canal.

1904 – Madama Butterfly receives its première at La Scala in Milan.

1913 – The Armory Show opens in New York City, displaying works of artists who are to become some of the most influential painters of the early 20th century.

1933 – Newsweek magazine is first published.

1972 – Cumulative sales of the Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of the Ford Model T.

1974 – Robert K. Preston, a disgruntled U.S. Army private, buzzes the White House in a stolen helicopter.

1980 – First winter ascent of Mount Everest by Krzysztof Wielicki and Leszek Cichy.

1996 – In Philadelphia, world champion Garry Kasparov beats the Deep Blue supercomputer in a chess match.

2008 – Kosovo declares independence from Serbia.

2011 – Arab Spring: Libyan protests against Muammar Gaddafi's regime begin. In Bahrain, security forces launched a deadly pre-dawn raid on protesters in Pearl Roundabout in Manama, the day is locally known as Bloody Thursday.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1908 – Red Barber, American sportscaster (d. 1992)

1923 – Buddy DeFranco, American clarinet player and bandleader (d. 2014)

1924 – Margaret Truman, American singer and author (d. 2008)

1925 – Hal Holbrook, American actor and director (d. 2021)

1929 – Chaim Potok, American rabbi and author (d. 2002)

1934 – Barry Humphries (Dame Edna Everage), Australian comedian, actor, and author

1940 – Vicente Fernández, Mexican singer-songwriter, actor, and producer

1942 – Huey P. Newton, American activist, co-founded the Black Panther Party (d. 1989)

1949 – Fred Frith, English guitarist and songwriter

1957 – Loreena McKennitt, Canadian singer-songwriter, accordion player, and pianist

1962 – Lou Diamond Phillips, American actor and director

1963 – Larry the Cable Guy, American comedian and voice actor

1963 – Michael Jordan, American basketball player and actor

1972 – Billie Joe Armstrong, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and producer

1981 – Paris Hilton, American model, media personality, actress, singer, DJ, author and businesswoman