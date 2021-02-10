Almanac - Wednesday 2/10/21

Today Wednesday the 10th of February of 2021...

February 10 is the 41st day of the year.

324 days remain until the end of the year

38 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:05 am

and sunset will be at 5:44 pm.

Today we have 10 hours and 39 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:04 am

and the next low tide will be at 4:52 pm.

The first high tide was at 10:09 am

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park in San Francisco

will be at 12:03 early tomorrow morning

The Moon is currently 1.9% visible

Waning Crescent

Tomorrow we’ll have the Next New Moon:

Feb 11, 2021, 11:05 am

Today is…

National Cream Cheese Brownie Day

National Flannel Day

National Home Warranty Day

Plimsoll Day

Teddy Day

Umbrella Day

Today is also…

Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck in Malta

Fenkil Day in Eritrea

Kurdish Authors Union Day in Iraqi Kurdistan

National Memorial Day of the Exiles and Foibe in Italy

On this day in history…

1840 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom marries Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

1954 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower warns against United States intervention in Vietnam.

1962 – Cold War: Captured American U2 spy-plane pilot Gary Powers is exchanged for captured Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

1967 – The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.

1989 – Ron Brown is elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee becoming the first African American to lead a major American political party.

1996 – IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeats Garry Kasparov in chess for the first time.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1890 – Fanny Kaplan, Ukrainian-Russian activist (d. 1918)

1890 – Boris Pasternak, Russian poet, novelist, and literary translator Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1960)

1892 – Alan Hale Sr., American actor and director (d. 1950)

1893 – Jimmy Durante, American actor, singer, and pianist (d. 1980)

1894 – Harold Macmillan, English captain and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1986)

1898 – Bertolt Brecht, German director, playwright, and poet (d. 1956)

1905 – Chick Webb, American drummer and bandleader (d. 1939)

1906 – Lon Chaney Jr., American actor (d. 1973)

1920 – Alex Comfort, English physician and author (d. 2000)

1927 – Leontyne Price, American operatic soprano

1930 – E. L. Konigsburg, American author and illustrator (d. 2013)

1930 – Robert Wagner, American actor and producer

1933 – Faramarz Payvar, Iranian santur player and composer (d. 2009)

1937 – Roberta Flack, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1950 – Mark Spitz, American swimmer

1955 – Jim Cramer, American television personality, pundit, and author

1961 – George Stephanopoulos, American television journalist

1964 – Glenn Beck, American journalist, producer, and author

1967 – Laura Dern, American actress, director, and producer

1967 – Jacky Durand, French cyclist and sportscaster

1974 – Elizabeth Banks, American actress