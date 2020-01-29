Almanac - Wednesday 1/29/20

It's Seeing Eye Dog Day!

Today is Wednesday, the 29th of January of 2020,

It is the 29th day of the year.

337 days remain until the end of the year

50 days until spring begins

34 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 3 days from today)

and 279 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 5 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:16 am

and the sun sets at 5:31 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 15 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first high tide will be at 2:44 am

and the next high tide at 1:52 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:10 am

and the next low tide at 8:14 pm.

The Moon is 19.1% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: 28.61° NNE↑

Moon Altitude: -53.97°

Moon Distance: 251856 mi

First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 1st of February of 2020 at 5:42 pm

Next Full Moon: Sat Feb 8, 2020 at 11:33 pm

Next New Moon: Sun Feb 23, 2020 at 7:32 am

Next Moonrise: Today 10:06 am

Today is…

Curmudgeons Day

Freethinkers Day

National Carnation Day

National Corn Chip Day

National Puzzle Day

Seeing Eye Dog Day

Today is also…

Kansas Day

1861 – Kansas is admitted as the 34th U.S. state.

On This day in history…

1845 – "The Raven" is published in The Evening Mirror in New York, the first publication with the name of the author, Edgar Allan Poe.

1863 – The Bear River Massacre: A detachment of California Volunteers led by Colonel Patrick Edward Connor engage the Shoshone at Bear River, Washington Territory, killing hundreds of men, women and children.

1886 – Karl Benz patents the first successful gasoline-driven automobile.

1891 – Liliuokalani is proclaimed the last monarch and only queen regnant of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

1907 – Charles Curtis of Kansas becomes the first Native American U.S. Senator.

1967 – The "ultimate high" of the hippie era, the Mantra-Rock Dance, takes place in San Francisco and features Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead, and Allen Ginsberg.

1980 – The Rubik's Cube makes its international debut at the Ideal Toy Corp. in Earl's Court, London.

1996 – President Jacques Chirac announces a "definitive end" to French nuclear weapons testing.

2005 – The first direct commercial flights from mainland China (from Guangzhou) to Taiwan since 1949 arrived in Taipei. Shortly afterwards, a China Airlines flight lands in Beijing.

2009 – Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich is removed from office following his conviction of several corruption charges, including the alleged solicitation of personal benefit in exchange for an appointment to the United States Senate as a replacement for then-U.S. president-elect Barack Obama.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

1688 – Emanuel Swedenborg, Swedish astronomer, philosopher, and theologian (d. 1772)

1737 – Thomas Paine, prominent for publishing Common Sense (1776), which established him as one of the Founding Fathers of the United States (d. 1809)

1843 – William McKinley, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 25th President of the United States (d. 1901)

1860 – Anton Chekhov, Russian playwright and short story writer (d. 1904)

1874 – John D. Rockefeller, Jr., American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1960)

1880 – W. C. Fields, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (d. 1946)

1913 – Victor Mature, American actor (d. 1999)

1917 – John Raitt, American actor and singer (d. 2005)

1923 – Paddy Chayefsky, American author and screenwriter (d. 1981)

1927 – Edward Abbey, American environmentalist and author (d. 1989)

1939 – Germaine Greer, Australian journalist and author

1941 – Robin Morgan, American actress, journalist, and author

1945 – Tom Selleck, American actor and businessman

1946 – Bettye LaVette, American singer-songwriter

1954 – Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, actress, and producer, founded Harpo Productions

1960 – Greg Louganis, American diver and author

1970 – Heather Graham, American actress

1970 – Paul Ryan, American economist and politician, 62nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1975 – Sara Gilbert, American actress, producer, and talk show host