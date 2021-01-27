Almanac - Wednesday 1/27/21

Today is Wednesday, 27th of January of 2021...

It is the 27th day of the year

338 days remain until the end of the year

52 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:18 am

and sunset will be at 5:28 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:23 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:55 am

The only high tide of the day will be at 9:53 am.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 4:52 pm.

We’ll have a Full Moon tomorrow Thursday the 28th of January of 2021 at 11:16 am

Moon: 98.1%

Waxing Gibbous

The January Full Moon is called the Full Wolf Moon

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year. It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger, but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting.

The moon is also called the…

• Canada Goose Moon

• Center Moon

• Cold Moon

• Freeze Moon

• Frost Exploding Moon

• Great Moon

• Greetings Moon

• Hard Moon

Today is…

Library Shelfie Day

National Chocolate Cake Day

National Geographic Day

Punch the Clock Day

Thomas Crapper Day

Vietnam Peace Day

World Breast Pumping Day

Today is also…

Day of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad (Russia)

International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust

Liberation of the remaining inmates of Auschwitz-related observances:

Holocaust Memorial Day (UK)

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Memorial Day (Italy)

On this day in history…

1302 – Dante Alighieri is exiled from Florence.

1606 – Gunpowder Plot: The trial of Guy Fawkes and other conspirators begins, ending with their execution on January 31.

1880 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp.

1945 – World War II: The Soviet 322nd Rifle Division liberates the remaining inmates of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

1967 – Apollo program: Astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee are killed in a fire during a test of their Apollo 1 spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

1967 – Cold War: The Soviet Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom sign the Outer Space Treaty in Washington, D.C., banning deployment of nuclear weapons in space, and limiting use of the Moon and other celestial bodies to peaceful purposes.

1973 – The Paris Peace Accords officially end the Vietnam War. Colonel William Nolde is killed in action becoming the conflict's last recorded American combat casualty.

1980 – Through cooperation between the U.S. and Canadian governments, six American diplomats secretly escape hostilities in Iran in the culmination of the Canadian Caper.

1996 – Germany first observes the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

2003 – The first selections for the National Recording Registry are announced by the Library of Congress.

2011 – Arab Spring: The Yemeni Revolution begins as over 16,000 protestors demonstrate in Sana'a.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1756 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1791)

1832 – Lewis Carroll, English novelist, poet, and mathematician (d. 1898)

1836 – Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, Austrian journalist and author (d. 1895)

1850 – Samuel Gompers, English-American labor leader (d. 1924)

1885 – Jerome Kern, American composer and songwriter (d. 1945)

1900 – Hyman G. Rickover, American admiral (d. 1986)

1908 – William Randolph Hearst, Jr., American journalist and publisher (d. 1993)

1918 – Elmore James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1963)

1921 – Donna Reed, American actress (d. 1986)

1930 – Bobby "Blue" Bland, American blues singer-songwriter (d. 2013)

1931 – Mordecai Richler, Canadian author and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1942 – Kate Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1986)

1948 – Mikhail Baryshnikov, Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and actor

1952 – G. E. Smith, American guitarist and songwriter

1955 – John Roberts, American lawyer and judge, 17th Chief Justice of the United States

1957 – Frank Miller, American illustrator, director, producer, and screenwriter

1959 – Keith Olbermann, American journalist and author

1964 – Bridget Fonda, American actress

1969 – Patton Oswalt, American comedian and actor