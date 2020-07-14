Almanac - Tuesday 7/14/20

It's Shark Awareness Day....

this morning's almanac...

Today is Monday July 14, 2020.

It is the 195th day of the year.

170 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until autumn begins

112 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 months and 20 days from today)

Sunrise at 5:59 this morning

Sunset at 8:32 tonight

There will be 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today.

The first high tide was at 2:02 early this morning at 1.48 feet

The first high tide will be 8:22 this morning at 3.67 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:10 this afternoon at 2.26 feet

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be at 7:46 this evening at 5.71 feet

The Moon is 35.9% visible; a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on a Monday the 20th of July of 2020 at 10:33 am

Today is…

National Grand Marnier Day

National Mac and Cheese Day

National Tape Measure Day

Pandemonium Day

Shark Awareness Day

Today is also…

Bastille Day in France and French dependencies

Birthday of Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, an official flag day. in Sweden

Republic Day in Iraq

Hondurans' Day in Honduras

Black Country Day in the United Kingdom

International Non-Binary People's Day

On this day in history…

1769 – An expedition led by Gaspar de Portolá leaves its base in California and sets out to find the Port of Monterey (now Monterey, California).

1771 – Foundation of the Mission San Antonio de Padua in modern California by the Franciscan friar Junípero Serra.

1789 – French Revolution: Citizens of Paris storm the Bastille.

1798 – The Sedition Act becomes law in the United States making it a federal crime to write, publish, or utter false or malicious statements about the United States government.

1853 – Opening of the first major US world's fair, the Exhibition of the Industry of All Nations in New York City.

1865 – First ascent of the Matterhorn by Edward Whymper and party, four of whom die on the descent.

1874 – The Chicago Fire of 1874 burns down 47 acres of the city, destroying 812 buildings, killing 20, and resulting in the fire insurance industry demanding municipal reforms from Chicago's city council.

1881 – Billy the Kid is shot and killed by Pat Garrett outside Fort Sumner.

1943 – In Diamond, Missouri, the George Washington Carver National Monument becomes the first United States National Monument in honor of an African American.

1957 – Rawya Ateya takes her seat in the National Assembly of Egypt, thereby becoming the first female parliamentarian in the Arab world.

1960 – Jane Goodall arrives at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania to begin her famous study of chimpanzees in the wild.

1965 – The Mariner 4 flyby of Mars takes the first close-up photos of another planet.

1976 – Capital punishment is abolished in Canada.

1992 – 386BSD is released by Lynne Jolitz and William Jolitz beginning the Open Source operating system revolution. Linus Torvalds releases his Linux soon afterwards.

2013 – The dedication of statue of Rachel Carson, a sculpture named for the environmentalist, in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

2015 – NASA's New Horizons probe performs the first flyby of Pluto, and thus completes the initial survey of the Solar System.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1862 – Gustav Klimt, Austrian painter and illustrator (d. 1918)

1894 – Dave Fleischer, American animator, director, and producer (d. 1979)

1910 – William Hanna, American animator, director, producer, and actor, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (d. 2001)

1912 – Woody Guthrie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1967)

1913 – Gerald Ford, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 38th President of the United States (d. 2006)

1918 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2007)

1926 – Harry Dean Stanton, American actor, musician, and singer (d. 2017)

1927 – John Chancellor, American journalist (d. 1996)

1930 – Polly Bergen, American actress and singer (d. 2014)

1938 – Jerry Rubin, American activist, author, and businessman (d. 1994)

1960 – Angélique Kidjo, Beninese singer-songwriter, activist, and actor

1966 – Matthew Fox, American actor