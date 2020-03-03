Almanac - Tuesday 3/3/20

It's Peach Blossom Day...

this morning's almanac, and what's fopr lunch in SF schools...

Today is Tuesday, the 3rd of March of 2020

It is the 63nd day of the year.

303 days remain until the end of the year.

245 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(8 months and 1 day from today)

the sun rises at 6:36 am

and the sun sets at 6:07 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 31 minutes of daylight, today.

Solar noon will be at 12:21 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:04 am

and the next high tide at 8:11 pm.

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:25 pm.

The Moon is 57.2% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction: 327.94° NNW↑

Moon Altitude: -24.13°

Moon Distance: 241192 mi

Next Moonrise: Today at 11:47 am

Full Moon in 6 days Monday the 9th of March of 2020 at 9:48 am

Last Quarter Moon in 13 days Friday the16th of March of 2020 at 1:34 am

New Moon in 21 days on Tuesday the 24th of March of 2020 at 1:28 am

First Quarter Moon in 28 days Saturday the 1st of April of 2020 at 2:21 am

Today is…

33 Flavors Day

Canadian Bacon Day

I Want You to be Happy Day

National Anthem Day

National Cold Cuts Day

National Mulled Wine Day

National Soup it Forward Day

National Sportsmanship Day

Peace Corps Day

Peach Blossom Day

Talk in Third Person Day

Unique Names Day

What if Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day

Today is also…

Hinamatsuri or "Girl's Day" in Japan

Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville, Virginia

Liberation Day in Bulgaria

Martyrs' Day in Malawi

Mother's Day in Georgia

Sportsmen's Day in Egypt

Teacher's Day in Lebanon

World Hearing Day

World Wildlife Day

On this day in Women’s History…

The first major suffragist parade took over Washington, DC, on March 3, 1913, where over 8000 women gathered to demand a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to vote

1985 - Women Against Pornography awarded its ‘Pig Award’ to Huggies Diapers. The activists claimed that the TV ads for diapers had "crossed the line between eye-catching and porn."

2005 – Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006 where all the highest political offices (including Elizabeth II as Head of State), were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.

Also on this day in history…

1845 – Florida is admitted as the 27th U.S. state.

1873 – Censorship in the United States: The U.S. Congress enacts the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any "obscene literature and articles of immoral use" through the mail.

1875 – Georges Bizet's opera Carmen receives its première at the Opéra-Comique in Paris.

1875 – The first ever organized indoor game of ice hockey is played in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as recorded in the Montreal Gazette.

1885 – The American Telephone & Telegraph Company is incorporated in New York.

1891 – Shoshone National Forest is established as the first national forest in the US and world.

1913 – Thousands of women march in a suffrage parade in Washington, D.C.

1923 – TIME magazine is published for the first time.

1931 – The United States adopts The Star-Spangled Banner as its national anthem.

1938 – Oil is discovered in Saudi Arabia.

1939 – In Bombay, Mohandas Gandhi begins a hunger strike in protest at the autocratic rule in British India.

1951 – Jackie Brenston, with Ike Turner and his band, records "Rocket 88", often cited as "the first rock and roll record", at Sam Phillips's recording studios in Memphis, Tennessee.

1991 – An amateur video captures the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.

2005 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly an airplane non-stop around the world solo without refueling.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish-American engineer and academic, invented the telephone (d. 1922)

1882 – Charles Ponzi, Italian businessman (d. 1949)

1902 – Ruby Dandridge, African-American film and radio actress (d. 1987)

1911 – Jean Harlow, American actress (d. 1937)

1920 – James Doohan, Canadian-American actor and soldier (d. 2005)

1920 – Ronald Searle, English-French soldier and illustrator (d. 2011)

1921 – Diana Barrymore, American actress (d. 1960)

1923 – Doc Watson, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2012)

1926 – James Merrill, American poet and playwright (d. 1995)

1934 – Jimmy Garrison, American bassist and educator (d. 1976)

1947 – Jennifer Warnes, American singer-songwriter and producer

1953 – Robyn Hitchcock, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Ira Glass, American radio host and producer