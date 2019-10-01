Almanac - Tuesday 10/1/19

this morning's almanac...

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 1, the 274th day of 2019....

There are 91 days left in the year.

The sun rises at 7:06 am

and sunset will be at 6:51 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:58 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:06 am

and the next high tide at 2:01 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:32 am

and the next low tide at 8:19 pm.

The Moon is 10.7% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction:42.15° NE↑

Moon Altitude:-59.09°

Moon Distance:228661 mi

Next Full Moon: Sunday October 13, 2019 at 2:07 pm

Next New Moon: Sunday October 27, 2019 at 8:38 pm

Next Moonrise: Today 10:24 am

Today is…

CD Player Day

1982 – Sony and Phillips launch the compact disc in Japan. On the same day, Sony released the model CDP-101 compact disc player, the first player of its kind.

Homemade Cookie Day

International Coffee Day

International Day of Older Persons

International Music Day

International Raccoon Appreciation Day

Less Than Perfect Day

Lincolnshire Day

Model T Day

1908 – Ford Model T automobiles are offered for sale at a price of US$825.

National Black Dog Day

National BOOK It! Day

National Fire Pup Day

National Fruit at Work Day

National Hair Day

National Lace Day

World Vegetarian Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in South Korea

Beginning of the United States' Fiscal Year

Children's Day in Chile

Day of Prosecutors in Azerbaijan

Ground Forces Day in Russia

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Cyprus from United Kingdom in 1960.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Nigeria from United Kingdom in 1960.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Palau from the UN Trust Territory status in 1994.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Tuvalu from United Kingdom in 1978.

Lincolnshire Day in United Kingdom

National Day of the People's Republic of China

1949 – The People's Republic of China is established.

Pancasila Sanctity Day in Indonesia

Teacher's Day in Uzbekistan

Unification Day in Cameroon

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1832 – Henry Clay Work, American composer and songwriter (d. 1884)

1881 – William Boeing, American engineer and businessman, founded the Boeing Company (d. 1956)

1885 – Louis Untermeyer, American poet, anthologist, critic (d. 1977)

1890 – Stanley Holloway, English actor (d. 1982)

1903 – Vladimir Horowitz, Ukrainian-American pianist and composer (d. 1989)

1909 – Sam Yorty, American captain and politician, 37th Mayor of Los Angeles (d. 1998)

1910 – Bonnie Parker, American criminal (d. 1934)

1914 – Daniel J. Boorstin, American historian, lawyer, and author, 12th Librarian of Congress (d. 2004)

1924 – Jimmy Carter, American lieutenant and politician, 39th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate

1924 – William Rehnquist, American lawyer and jurist, 16th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 2005)

1927 – Tom Bosley, American actor (d. 2010)

1930 – Richard Harris, Irish actor (d. 2002)

1932 – Albert Collins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1993)

1935 – Julie Andrews, English actress and singer

1940 – Marc Savoy, American accordion player, created the Cajun accordion

1945 – Donny Hathaway, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 1979)

1946 – Dave Holland, English bassist, composer, and bandleader

1946 – Tim O'Brien, American novelist and short story writer

1950 – Randy Quaid, American actor

1956 – Theresa May, English politician, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1959 – Youssou N'Dour, Senegalese singer-songwriter, musician, and politician

1962 – Esai Morales, American actor

1963 – Mark McGwire, American baseball player and

1969 – Zach Galifianakis, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1984 – Beck Bennett, American actor and screenwriter

1989 – Brie Larson, American actress

…and on this day in history…

In 1885, special delivery mail service began in the United States.

1890 – Yosemite National Park is established by the U.S. Congress.

1891 – Stanford University opens its doors in California.

1903 – The Boston Americans play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of the modern World Series.

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.

In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.

1931 – The George Washington Bridge linking New Jersey and New York opens.

1940 – The Pennsylvania Turnpike, often considered the first superhighway in the United States, opens to traffic.

1946 – Mensa International is founded.

In 1955, the situation comedy "The Honeymooners," starring Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Audrey Meadows and Joyce Randolph, premiered on CBS-TV.

In 1957, the motto "In God We Trust" began appearing on U.S. paper currency.

1960 – Nigeria gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1961 – The United States Defense Intelligence Agency is formed, becoming the country's first centralized military intelligence organization.

1961 – East and West Cameroon merge to form the Federal Republic of Cameroon.

In 1962, Johnny Carson debuted as host of NBC's "Tonight Show," beginning a nearly 30-year run.

1964 – The Free Speech Movement is launched on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley.

1964 – Japanese Shinkansen ("bullet trains") begin high-speed rail service from Tokyo to Osaka.

1969 – Concorde breaks the sound barrier for the first time.

1971 – Walt Disney World opens near Orlando, Florida.

1971 – The first practical CT scanner is used to diagnose a patient.

1975 – Muhammad Ali defeats Joe Frazier in a boxing match in Manila, Philippines.

1978 – Tuvalu gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1979 – Pope John Paul II begins his first pastoral visit to the United States.

1979 – The MTR, the rapid transit railway system in Hong Kong, opens.

1982 – Helmut Kohl replaces Helmut Schmidt as Chancellor of Germany through a constructive vote of no confidence.

1982 – Epcot opens at Walt Disney World in Florida.

In 1987, eight people were killed when an earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck the Los Angeles area.

1989 – Denmark introduces the world's first legal same-sex registered partnerships.

1992 – Cartoon Network launches.

In 1994, National Hockey League team owners began a 103-day lockout of their players.

In 1996, a federal grand jury indicted Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski in the 1994 mail bomb slaying of advertising executive Thomas Mosser. (Kaczynski was later sentenced to four life terms plus 30 years.)

Also on this day, The federal minimum wage rose 50 cents to four dollars, 75 cents an hour.

2015 – A gunman kills nine people at a community college in Oregon.

2017 – An independence referendum, declared illegal by the Constitutional Court of Spain, takes place in Catalonia.

2017 – Fifty-eight people are killed and 851 others injured in a mass shooting on a music festival in Las Vegas.

2018 – Obligation to Negotiate Access to the Pacific Ocean is decided by the International Court of Justice.