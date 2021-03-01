Almanac - Monday 3/1/21

Today is Monday the 1st of March of 2021...

It is the 60th day of the year

305 days remain until the end of the year.

19 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:40 am

and sunset will be at 6:05 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 25 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:10 am at 5.63 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:56 am at 1.01 feet

the next high tide will be at 12:00 pm. at 5.7 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 6:13 pm at zero point 14 feet

The Moon is currently 93.4% visible

A Waning Gibbous

Next phase: Last Quarter Moon 5th of March of 2021 at 5:30 pm in 5 days

Today is…

Asiatic Fleet Memorial Day

Casimir Pulaski Day

National Dadgum That's Good Day

National Fruit Compote Day

National Horse Protection Day

National Peanut Butter Lover's Day

National Pig Day

National Wedding Planning Day

Plan a Solo Vacation Day

Refired Not Retired Day

Self-injury Awareness Day

Share a Smile Day

World Compliment Day

Today is also…

Beer Day, marked the end of beer prohibition in 1989 (Iceland)

Commemoration of Mustafa Barzani's Death (Iraqi Kurdistan)

Grandmother's Day (France)

Heroes' Day (Paraguay)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1992.

National “Cursed Soldiers” Remembrance Day (Poland)

Remembrance Day (Marshall Islands)

Saint David's Day or Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant (Wales and Welsh communities)

Samiljeol (South Korea)

Self-injury Awareness Day

Baba Marta Day (Bulgaria)

Mărțișor (Romania and Moldova)

The final day of Ayyám-i-Há (Baháʼí Faith)

World Civil Defence Day

Yap Day (Yap State)

Zero Discrimination Day

On this day in Women’s History…

1692 – Sarah Good, Sarah Osborne and Tituba are brought before local magistrates in Salem Village, Massachusetts, beginning what would become known as the Salem witch trials.

March 1, 1945 – Nancy Woodhull is born. She was a founding editor at USA TODAY and worked to redefine how women are covered in the news.

Today in 1987, Congress passed a resolution designating March as Women’s History Month.

Also on this day in history…

1872 – Yellowstone National Park is established as the world's first national park.

1893 – Electrical engineer Nikola Tesla gives the first public demonstration of radio in St. Louis, Missouri

1954 – Armed Puerto Rican nationalists attack the United States Capitol building, injuring five Representatives.

1974 – Watergate scandal: Seven are indicted for their role in the Watergate break-in and charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice.

2005 – In Roper v. Simmons, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that the execution of juveniles found guilty of murder is unconstitutional.

2006 – English-language Wikipedia reaches its one millionth article, Jordanhill railway station.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1432 – Isabella of Coimbra (d. 1455)

1683 – Caroline of Ansbach, British queen and regent (d. 1737)

1810 – Frédéric Chopin, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1849)

1890 – Theresa Bernstein, Polish-American painter and author (d. 2002)

1891 – Ralph Hitz, Austrian-American hotelier (d. 1940)

1893 – Mercedes de Acosta, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1968)

1904 – Glenn Miller, American trombonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1944)

1905 – Doris Hare, Welsh-English actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2000)

1906 – Phạm Văn Đồng, Vietnamese lieutenant and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Vietnam (d. 2000)

1910 – David Niven, English soldier and actor (d. 1983)

1914 – Ralph Ellison, American novelist and literary critic (d. 1994)

1921 – Richard Wilbur, American poet, translator, and essayist (d. 2017)

1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli general and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)

1926 – Robert Clary, French-American actor and author

1927 – Harry Belafonte, American singer-songwriter and actor

1927 – Robert Bork, American lawyer and scholar, United States Attorney General (d. 2012)

1934 – Joan Hackett, American actress (d. 1983)

1935 – Robert Conrad, American actor, radio host and stuntman (d. 2020)

1939 – Leo Brouwer, Cuban guitarist, composer, and conductor

1941 – Robert Hass, American poet

1944 – Roger Daltrey, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1947 – Alan Thicke, Canadian-American actor and composer (d. 2016)

1952 – Nevada Barr, American actress and author

1952 – Leigh Matthews, Australian footballer, coach, and sportscaster

1954 – Catherine Bach, American actress

1954 – Ron Howard, American actor, director, and producer

1987 – Kesha, American singer-songwriter and actress

1994 – Justin Bieber, Canadian singer-songwriter