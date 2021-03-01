Almanac - Monday 3/1/21

Today is Monday the 1st of March of 2021...
It is the 60th day of the year
305 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rises at 6:40 am
and sunset will be at 6:05 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 25 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.
The first high tide was at 12:10 am at 5.63 feet
The first low tide will be at 5:56 am at 1.01 feet
the next high tide will be at 12:00 pm. at 5.7 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 6:13 pm at zero point 14 feet
The Moon is currently 93.4% visible
Next phase: Last Quarter Moon 5th of March of 2021 at 5:30 pm in 5 days
Today is…
National Dadgum That's Good Day
National Peanut Butter Lover's Day
Today is also…
Beer Day, marked the end of beer prohibition in 1989 (Iceland)
Commemoration of Mustafa Barzani's Death (Iraqi Kurdistan)
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1992.
National “Cursed Soldiers” Remembrance Day (Poland)
Remembrance Day (Marshall Islands)
Saint David's Day or Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant (Wales and Welsh communities)
Mărțișor (Romania and Moldova)
The final day of Ayyám-i-Há (Baháʼí Faith)
On this day in Women’s History…
1692 – Sarah Good, Sarah Osborne and Tituba are brought before local magistrates in Salem Village, Massachusetts, beginning what would become known as the Salem witch trials.
March 1, 1945 – Nancy Woodhull is born. She was a founding editor at USA TODAY and worked to redefine how women are covered in the news.
Today in 1987, Congress passed a resolution designating March as Women’s History Month.
Also on this day in history…
1872 – Yellowstone National Park is established as the world's first national park.
1893 – Electrical engineer Nikola Tesla gives the first public demonstration of radio in St. Louis, Missouri
1954 – Armed Puerto Rican nationalists attack the United States Capitol building, injuring five Representatives.
1974 – Watergate scandal: Seven are indicted for their role in the Watergate break-in and charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice.
2005 – In Roper v. Simmons, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that the execution of juveniles found guilty of murder is unconstitutional.
2006 – English-language Wikipedia reaches its one millionth article, Jordanhill railway station.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1432 – Isabella of Coimbra (d. 1455)
1683 – Caroline of Ansbach, British queen and regent (d. 1737)
(d. 1898)
1810 – Frédéric Chopin, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1849)
1890 – Theresa Bernstein, Polish-American painter and author (d. 2002)
1891 – Ralph Hitz, Austrian-American hotelier (d. 1940)
1893 – Mercedes de Acosta, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1968)
1904 – Glenn Miller, American trombonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1944)
1905 – Doris Hare, Welsh-English actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2000)
1906 – Phạm Văn Đồng, Vietnamese lieutenant and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Vietnam (d. 2000)
1910 – David Niven, English soldier and actor (d. 1983)
1914 – Ralph Ellison, American novelist and literary critic (d. 1994)
1921 – Richard Wilbur, American poet, translator, and essayist (d. 2017)
1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli general and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)
1926 – Robert Clary, French-American actor and author
1927 – Harry Belafonte, American singer-songwriter and actor
1927 – Robert Bork, American lawyer and scholar, United States Attorney General (d. 2012)
1934 – Joan Hackett, American actress (d. 1983)
1935 – Robert Conrad, American actor, radio host and stuntman (d. 2020)
1939 – Leo Brouwer, Cuban guitarist, composer, and conductor
1941 – Robert Hass, American poet
1944 – Roger Daltrey, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
1947 – Alan Thicke, Canadian-American actor and composer (d. 2016)
1952 – Nevada Barr, American actress and author
1952 – Leigh Matthews, Australian footballer, coach, and sportscaster
1954 – Catherine Bach, American actress
1954 – Ron Howard, American actor, director, and producer
1987 – Kesha, American singer-songwriter and actress
1994 – Justin Bieber, Canadian singer-songwriter