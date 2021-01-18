Almanac - Monday 1/18/21

Today is Monday, the 18th of January of 2021...

It is the 18th day of the year.

347 days remain until the end of the year

61 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:23 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:18 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 55 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:21 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:50 am

The first low tide will be at 9:30 am

The next high tide will be at 3:05 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 9:18 pm.

First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 20th of January of 2021 at 1:02 pm

The Moon is 28.4% visible

a Waxing Crescent

Today is…

Elementary School Teacher Day

Maintenance Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

National Day of Service

National Gourmet Coffee Day

National Peking Duck Day

Thesaurus Day

Winnie the Pooh Day

Today is also…

Royal Thai Armed Forces Day

Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 18–25)

On this day in history…

1886 – Modern field hockey is born with the formation of The Hockey Association in England.

1896 – An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for the first time by H. L. Smith.

1911 – Eugene B. Ely lands on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania anchored in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.

1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.

1958 – Willie O'Ree, the first Black Canadian National Hockey League player, makes his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins.

1977 – Scientists identify a previously unknown bacterium as the cause of the mysterious Legionnaires' disease.

1981 – Phil Smith and Phil Mayfield parachute off a Houston skyscraper, becoming the first two people to BASE jump from objects in all four categories: buildings, antennae, spans (bridges), and earth (cliffs).

1983 – The International Olympic Committee restores Jim Thorpe's Olympic medals to his family.

1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 US states.

2002 – The Sierra Leone Civil War is declared over.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1689 – Montesquieu, French lawyer and philosopher (d. 1755)

1779 – Peter Mark Roget, English physician, lexicographer, and theologian (d. 1869)

1854 – Thomas A. Watson, American assistant to Alexander Graham Bell (d. 1934)

1882 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1956)

1892 – Oliver Hardy, American actor and comedian (d. 1957)

1904 – Cary Grant, English-American actor (d. 1986)

1905 – Joseph Bonanno, Italian-American mob boss (d. 2002)

1911 – Danny Kaye, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)

1932 – Robert Anton Wilson, American psychologist, author, poet, and playwright (d. 2007)

1933 – Ray Dolby, American engineer and businessman, founded Dolby Laboratories (d. 2013)

1937 – John Hume, Northern Irish educator and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2020)

1938 – Anthony Giddens, English sociologist and academic

1941 – Bobby Goldsboro, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1955 – Kevin Costner, American actor, director, and producer