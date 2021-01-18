Almanac - Monday 1/18/21

Today is Monday, the 18th of January of 2021...
It is the 18th day of the year.
347 days remain until the end of the year
The sun rises at 7:23 am
and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:18 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 55 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:21 pm.
The first high tide was at 3:50 am
The first low tide will be at 9:30 am
The next high tide will be at 3:05 pm.
and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 9:18 pm.
First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 20th of January of 2021 at 1:02 pm
The Moon is 28.4% visible
Today is…
Today is also…
Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 18–25)
On this day in history…
1886 – Modern field hockey is born with the formation of The Hockey Association in England.
1896 – An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for the first time by H. L. Smith.
1911 – Eugene B. Ely lands on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania anchored in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.
1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.
1958 – Willie O'Ree, the first Black Canadian National Hockey League player, makes his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins.
1977 – Scientists identify a previously unknown bacterium as the cause of the mysterious Legionnaires' disease.
1981 – Phil Smith and Phil Mayfield parachute off a Houston skyscraper, becoming the first two people to BASE jump from objects in all four categories: buildings, antennae, spans (bridges), and earth (cliffs).
1983 – The International Olympic Committee restores Jim Thorpe's Olympic medals to his family.
1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 US states.
2002 – The Sierra Leone Civil War is declared over.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…
1689 – Montesquieu, French lawyer and philosopher (d. 1755)
1779 – Peter Mark Roget, English physician, lexicographer, and theologian (d. 1869)
1854 – Thomas A. Watson, American assistant to Alexander Graham Bell (d. 1934)
1882 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1956)
1892 – Oliver Hardy, American actor and comedian (d. 1957)
1904 – Cary Grant, English-American actor (d. 1986)
1905 – Joseph Bonanno, Italian-American mob boss (d. 2002)
1911 – Danny Kaye, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)
1932 – Robert Anton Wilson, American psychologist, author, poet, and playwright (d. 2007)
1933 – Ray Dolby, American engineer and businessman, founded Dolby Laboratories (d. 2013)
1937 – John Hume, Northern Irish educator and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2020)
1938 – Anthony Giddens, English sociologist and academic
1941 – Bobby Goldsboro, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1955 – Kevin Costner, American actor, director, and producer