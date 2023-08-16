Oakland NAACP chapter says crime spree spurred by firing of former OPD chief

The organization's letter points out that the mayor has said she wants to get at the root causes of crime in the city. If Thao wants to do that, NAACP leaders said, she should look in the mirror.

Data from the Oakland Police Department shows crime is up 28 percent overall this year compared with the same period last year. Violent crime is up 17 percent while slayings are down eight percent.

Other data from police shows residential robberies are up 57 percent from this time last year, burglaries are up 44 percent and motor vehicle thefts are up 52 percent.

Thao had no comment Tuesday on the letter from the NAACP.

Last month, the organization called for the declaration of a “state of emergency” in Oakland, due to the crime spree. It has also criticized progressive Alameda County District Attorney Pam Price for allegedly being lenient with offenders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent seven California Highway Patrol officers to Oakland recently to help curb crime, but more help is needed, Oakland NAACP President Cynthia Adams said Monday.

The Police Department is currently being led by interim Chief Darren Allison, who was an assistant chief before Armstrong's departure. The department presently has 713 sworn officers in its ranks.