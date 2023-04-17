Breed announces $600 million plan to end SF homelessness

The plan was prepared by the city's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH) , the city's lead agency on issues of unsheltered homelessness, and is entitled "Home by the Bay, An Equity-Driven Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness in San Francisco."

The plan provides that by spending $607 million in new funding over five year s, the city can cut unsheltered homelessness by 50 percent by the end of 2028. Thereafter, it will take $217 million a year to maintain those gains.

All of the plan's spending is on top of the roughly $650 million the city is already spending annually on homelessness.

The plan does not explain why it seemingly ignores the policy declared in last June's ordinance. The Board of Supervisors passed the ordinance unanimously and it was signed into law by Mayor London Breed 10 days later.

There are nearly 4,400 unsheltered individuals living on city streets at the last count. If the number were to be cut in half, the city would still have roughly 2,200 on the street at the end of the fifth year of the plan.

None of the plan's five primary goals mention eliminating the other 50 percent of the unsheltered population, who will apparently continue to live on the street.