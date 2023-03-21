Homeless advocates say new approach could save SF $1 billion

The group filed detailed comments Monday to a city report that said it would cost $1.45 billion and take three years to get all unsheltered people off of San Francisco's streets.

Rescue SF, self-described as a "a citywide coalition of residents advocating for compassionate and effective solutions to homelessness in San Francisco," suggested that leasing existing space instead of acquiring or building would reduce the city's projected cost by a billion dollars and still get the same results.

The matter has its roots in SF Ordinance 92-22, which declared that "It shall be the policy of the City to offer to every person experiencing homelessness in San Francisco a safe place to sleep."

To get to that end, the ordinance directed the city's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to prepare a detailed plan to shelter every homeless person in the city within three years. The plan required HSH to detail how much it would cost to do so.

On Dec. 30, HSH submitted its "A Place for All Report," concluding that it would cost $1.45 billion over the first three years and $410 million a year thereafter.