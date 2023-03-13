© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Thousands affected by levee breach in Pajaro River Valley

KALW | By Wendy Reyes
Published March 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM PDT
Flooded road
Roadsidepictures
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Red car on a flooded road

Over the weekend, surrounding Pajaro River towns received evacuation orders from Monterey County officials due to flooding caused by a levee breach.

So far, 8,500 local residents have been placed under an emergency order of evacuation, with at least 1,700 of those evacuees being Latino farmworkers. No casualties have been reported, but dozens of people have been rescued.

Residents are expected to turn to alternative housing, including motels and evacuation shelters in Salinas and Watsonville. Help has been extended from the National Guard, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, Salinas Police Department and other Californian emergency services.

Emergency staff are predicting another major atmospheric storm Tuesday, which will extend the flooding for several days. The entire town of Pajaro – which remains an unincorporated community – is already submerged under some level of water.

Residents are concerned for their homes and jobs. With fields now flooded, employment is stalled for this small community of farmworkers. Pajaro community members have also been advised not to use tap water due to well inundations.

The repairing of the breached levee will remain a difficult undertaking with the incoming storm. With the possibility of additional downstream impacts from this flooding, evacuations are ongoing.

Tags
Politics & Government Bay Area News
Wendy Reyes
(she/her/ella) I am a Mexican-american multi-media artist and activist. As a social justice advocate I strive to inform others about social issues and current events in order to promote healthy and just shifts in our society. I aim to use my knowledge, passion, and skills to face challenges with a creative and solution-based mentality.
See stories by Wendy Reyes