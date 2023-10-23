Noncitizen parents are one step closer to voting in Oakland school board elections

Last November, 67 percent of Oaklandvoters supported Oakland Measure S. The resolution would allow noncitizen parents and guardians to vote in Oakland school board elections. In December, the conservative group, United States Justice Foundation, filed a case against the measure. However, the founder and president of the conservative organization, James Lacy, dropped the complaint in August.

San Francisco currently allows noncitizen parents to vote in local school board elections. Lacy also challenged this measure, but the California Court of Appeal upheld the voting program in August.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Lacy said he would not appeal the decision in San Francisco or Oakland. However, he did say he intends to sue any other California city that approves similar legislation — at the federal court level. In the meantime, community groups are calling the dismissal a positive step forward.

So what’s next for the estimated 13,000 noncitizen parents of Oakland students? The city charter will need to be amended to expand voting rights. And the Oakland City Council seems supportive. In fact, two city Councilmembers introduced the measure — Dan Kalb and Treva Reid.

But there is another hurdle — the fears of some noncitizen parents and guardians have about revealing their immigration status. Families in Action, an educational advocacy group, says building trust and relationships will address those anxieties.

Oakland School Board Directors in Districts 1, 3, 5, and 7 will be up for election next year.