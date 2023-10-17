UC Berkeley teams up with NASA on a Space Center in Santa Clara County

UC Berkeley, NASA and a private developer announced plans for a space center at Moffett Field in Santa Clara.

Plans to make the Santa Clara area more of a hub and incubator in fields such as astronautics, quantum computing, climate studies and social sciences, were announced by UC Berkeley this week.

Dubbed The Berkeley Space Center– and planned to be built within the NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field – this is a partnership with UC Berkeley, private developer SKS Partners and NASA.

The two-billion dollar plan calls for research and development space, a conference center, academic facilities and retail shops – along with approximately 18 acres of open space and student and faculty housing.

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said: "This planned expansion of Berkeley's physical footprint and academic reach represents a fantastic and unprecedented opportunity for our students, faculty and the public we serve."

NASA Ames Director Eugene Tu said:”If the project is approved to move forward, the university will likely bring in partners, will bring in industry, will bring in startups, will bring in incubators that could be relevant to NASA's interest in advancing aeronautics, science and space exploration."

The project's impact studies have already started and will require final approval from the UC Regents. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2026.

