New law requires California schools to set up fentanyl safety plans

In the last two years, two California 15-year old students overdosed on fentanyl in their high school bathrooms. One in Santa Clara, Another in Los Angeles. SB10, or “Melanie’s Law,” requires every public school in California to train employees on opioid prevention and life saving response.

The law was introduced by Senator David Cortese, a San Jose Democrat. He says, “SB 10 was our top priority because fentanyl has left a trail of devastation across California, and our bill establishes a series of concrete solutions to protect young people."

San Jose’s Mercury News analyzed datafrom the California Department of Vital Statistics, and found fentanyl responsible for one in five youth deaths in California. Between 2018 and 2021, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties saw the opioid death rate more than double; in Alameda county, it more than tripled.

The bill was co-sponsored by the Santa Clara Office of Education, and inspired by the Santa Clara County Fentanyl Working Group.

The Working Group was formed two years ago, in response to a San Jose 12-year old, who died of fentanyl poisoning. The group has been campaigning to combat fentanyl’s deadly impact by raising awareness and providing life-saving opioid reversal medication, known as Narcan.

SB10 is named in honor of Melanie Ramos. The Los Angeles area high school student suffered a fentanyl overdose and died in her high school bathroom last year. The bill’s sponsors hope the legislation will help end California’s fentanyl crisis and prevent overdose deaths.

