San Francisco pays its respects to Senator Dianne Feinstein

Hundreds of residents from San Francisco and the greater Bay Area waited in line outside City Hall Wednesday to pay their respects to the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

For more than a half-century, Feinstein advocated for residents of San Francisco, first as city supervisor in 1969, then as mayor from 1978 to 1988, before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992.

Joseph Anderson of San Francisco had this to say.

“Senator Feinstein was a great lady. She was a great mayor. I lived in this city while she was mayor. I love her, she did great things for this city. She loved the people of this city, so we love her back.”

Annie Masullo stood in line waiting to pay her respects to Feinstein. “When I first came to the city, it was in the 80s at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic, and she really stood up for the gay community and made a big difference.”

When asked for a moment from Feinstein’s political career which most influenced her legacy, many reflected back to 1978 and the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. Sonja Blomquist had this to say.

“I was at Hastings when the assassinations occurred. So I saw the whole panoply of her announcing the deaths, and her becoming mayor,” said Sonja Blomquist.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, 10/5 at one o’clock on the steps of City Hall and will also be open to the public.