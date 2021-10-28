© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: What's In And Out Of President Biden's $1.75 trillion Social & Climate Spending Bill?

Published October 28, 2021 at 9:21 PM PDT
800px-Capitol_Hill_Building.jpg
Lars Di Scenza
/
Wikimedia Commons

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the latest on the reconciliation bill. Under pressure from two conservative democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, the cost of the package has been whittled down from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion over a decade. What's in and out of President Biden's Build Back Better climate and social spending bill?

Guest:

Arthur Delany, reporter for the Huffington Post covering politics and the economy

Web Resources:

Huffington Post: Here's What's In And Out Of Biden's Build Back Better Compromise Deal

Tags

Your CallArthur DelaneyFY21 Budget Reconciliation BillPresident Joe Bidenchild tax credittaxes
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar