Media Roundtable: Where Does Biden's Infrastructure Bill Stand?

In the second half of Your Call's media Roundtable, we are discussing the media coverage of President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal dubbed the American Jobs Plan, which includes spending to repair aging roads and bridges, rebuild school buildings and hospitals, and expand electric vehicles.

How have the negotiations on Capitol Hill impacted the key provisions in the plan including raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy?

Guest:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, the author of It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America and editor of DCReport.org

Web Resources:

USA Today: Democrats prepared to move forward alone while moving ahead with 'two-track' infrastructure plan

Raw Story: Expert explains how our income tax system is a massive subsidy for the super-rich -- and white men

The New Republic: What Does Progressive Democrats’ “No Climate, No Deal” Threat Actually Mean?

