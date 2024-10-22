© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

People in California prisons can't vote. Your vote will change their lives.

By Uncuffed,
Thanh Tran, Ryan Pagan, William Harris, Anthony Gomez
Published October 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Uncuffed alum Thanh Tran returns to San Quentin to discuss the 2024 election with Anthony Gomez and other producers in the San Quentin Media Center.
San Quentin News
Uncuffed alum Thanh Tran goes back inside San Quentin to discuss the 2024 election with a group of producers in the San Quentin Media Center.

This election year, there’s so much more on the ballot than just a choice for who will be the next president. Uncuffed is bringing you the stories and opinions from a group of people who are not allowed to vote because of their prison sentence, but who will be directly affected by the results. Uncuffed alum and host Thanh Tran went back into the San Quentin Media Center to talk to the producers inside about some key issues — including two major state propositions.

That's what I truly feel this proposition is about. What type of neighbor do you want coming home to you? The person who was treated like a slave for two decades?
Thanh Tran

People in prison need to be heard. At Uncuffed, we make that happen, but we can only do it with your support. Our end-of year fundraising campaign for Uncuffed training programs starts today. If you appreciate hearing these voices from prison, help sustain our work. Donate today: https://kalw.givecloud.co/fundraising/forms/PYDVPJDX

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Unlikely Collaborators Foundation, and listeners like you.

This episode was produced with help from Kathy Novak, Sonia Paul, Kelly McEvers, Chirae Cannon, Angela Johnston, Greg Eskridge, Ninna Gaensler-Debs, and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

A transcript will be available here within a week.

Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
Thanh Tran
Thanh Tran is a media-maker and journalist, raised in South Sacramento. Thanh left San Quentin in 2022, is a Senior Policy and Communications Fellow with the Ella Baker Center, and an Advisory Board member for Uncuffed.
Ryan Pagan
Ryan C. Pagan is a storyteller and multimedia producer raised in Riverside, California. He is currently the Program Lead of Forward This Productions at San Quentin State Prison. Ryan believes in changing society's perceptions of incarcerated people, and works to provide opportunities to at-risk youth.
William Harris
Anthony Gomez
