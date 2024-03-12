Goodbye, Solano State Prison — Welcome Home Luis

Last spring, Uncuffed producer Luis Gomez got some life-changing news: He found out he was eligible to leave Solano State Prison and go home. We’ll hear about the challenges he faced getting ready to leave, and what it’s been like for his fellow producers since he left.

I'm feeling excited, but nervous at the same time, you know? ... I'm ready though, you know? I'm ready to start this new page in my life. Luis Gomez

KALW/Uncuffed The Uncuffed team meets Luis Gomez (second from right) outside of Solano State Prison.

This episode was produced by bf thames, with help from Kathy Novak, Sonia Paul, and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

A transcript will be available here within a week.