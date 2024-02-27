Got Nothin' On The Chow Line: Navigating Life Outside Of Prison

You can’t talk about Uncuffed without mentioning one of our original producers, Tommy “Shakur” Ross. Shakur helped start the radio program in San Quentin back in 2012. Over the years, he helped Uncuffed produce award winning stories and podcasts. And almost two years ago, he walked out of San Quentin after serving 36 years. On this episode, he goes back inside both San Quentin and Solano to talk to his fellow producers about adjusting to a new life on the outside.

My success is your success and your success is my success ... They let me out of prison, you know, after committing some horrible crimes and I never thought I'd get out. And so, God forbid if I was to get out and do something violent, right, then it could possibly close the door to others ... I have a responsibility and obligation. Tommy "Shakur" Ross

This episode was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. It was produced by Steve Brooks and bf thames with help from Angela Johnston, Ninna Gaensler-Debs, and sound designer Eric 'Maserati-E 'Abercrombie.

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

