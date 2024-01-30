Lavell's Choice: Healing Or Revenge?

Prison can be a violent place. And for incarcerated people, choosing to not participate in violence can have consequences - both good and bad. It can even be life-changing. In this episode of Uncuffed, the team at Solano explores the role violence has played in their lives, and talks about the moments they decided to change course.

My family, to a certain extent, is proud of who I've become, and they're happy to see that I'm no longer going to the hole, I'm no longer getting into fights, I'm no longer addicted to substances and alcohol… Bryan Mazza

This episode was produced by bf thames with help from Bryan Mazza, Jay Evans, Kathy Novak, Sonia Paul, Ninna Gaensler-Debs, Angela Johnston, and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

