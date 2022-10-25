© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

When A Mother's Love Becomes Violent

Published October 25, 2022 at 5:01 PM PDT
KALW / Uncuffed
Francisco Magaña reckons with the fine line between his mother's love and his mother's rage.

As a child, Francisco Magaña was afraid of his mother. She would beat him, and he’s carried that pain with him for his entire life. But despite that, he managed to forgive her. On this episode of Uncuffed from the team at Solano State Prison, we'll hear about a mother's love, a mother's violence, and what it takes to move forward and make amends. And a quick note to our listeners, this episode contains descriptions of violence against children.

We used to get whooped -- whooped with a branch. If she didn’t have no branch, she would get like a cable from the radio, or anything she could get her hands on.
Francisco Magaña

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
bf thames
bf thames (Brian Thames) is a founding producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
Mayito Guzman
Orlando Johnson
John Lopez
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
