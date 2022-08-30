It's Never Too Late: Fatherhood From Inside Prison

One of the many struggles of parenting from inside prison is the constant fear that your children may follow in your footsteps. Children of incarcerated parents are more likely to get in trouble at school, lack stable housing, and end up involved in the criminal legal system themselves. And breaking those cycles is not easy, especially when contact with your children is limited. On this episode of Uncuffed, two parents at Solano State Prison share their experience of watching their children follow the same path they did, and trying to steer them in a better direction.

There were times where my daughter was having problems; she did not wanna talk to her mother and she would talk to me. She's like walking home. She's on her cell phone. And she's walking home and I'm walking her home. bf thames

