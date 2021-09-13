© 2021 KALW
The Spiritual Edge Podcast

Sacred Steps: A Former Israeli Soldier Questions His Country And Faith

Published June 6, 2021 at 7:06 AM PDT
Shaina Shealy
Dean Issacharoff was called a liar after he began speaking out about violence he had carried out while an Israeli soldier serving in occupied Palestinian territories.

In this story from The Spiritual Edge, we hear from a former Israeli soldier who questions the violence he perpetrated towards Palestinians, and what it means to be Jewish if he’s no longer a Zionist.

Sacred Steps is made in collaboration with the Center for Religion and Civic Life. Funding comes from the John Templeton Foundation and the Templeton Religion Trust.

