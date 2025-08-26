Valkyries Vibes / Bay Area Unified? / America's First Black Millionaire

We’ll get the latest on the instantly beloved, overachieving Golden State Valkyries. They are the feel good story of the summer - selling out Chase Center and winning a surprising number of games in their inaugural season. Could they actually make the playoffs?

Guest: Maya Goldberg-Safir of Rough Notes on Substack and KALW's podcast on the Valkyries, Bounce.

And, we’ll explore the ways in which federal dysfunction could spur a regional approach to challenging issues around housing, transportation, environment, and homelessness.

Guests: Russell Hancock of https://jointventure.org/

Sujata Srivastava of SPUR

PLUS, we’ll hear about a new San Francisco walking tour that covers the improbable life of William Leidesdorff, America’s first black millionaire.

Guest: Eric Friedman Walk with Eric

SF City Guides

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Gillian Emblad