Valkyries Vibes / Bay Area Unified? / America's First Black Millionaire
Maya Goldberg-Safir on the Golden State Valkyries; think tanks SPUR and Joint Venture Silicon Valley on the Bay Area uniting; a new SF City Guide walking tour on American's first black millionaire, William Liedesdorff.
We’ll get the latest on the instantly beloved, overachieving Golden State Valkyries. They are the feel good story of the summer - selling out Chase Center and winning a surprising number of games in their inaugural season. Could they actually make the playoffs?
Guest: Maya Goldberg-Safir of Rough Notes on Substack and KALW's podcast on the Valkyries, Bounce.
And, we’ll explore the ways in which federal dysfunction could spur a regional approach to challenging issues around housing, transportation, environment, and homelessness.
Guests: Russell Hancock of https://jointventure.org/
Sujata Srivastava of SPUR
PLUS, we’ll hear about a new San Francisco walking tour that covers the improbable life of William Leidesdorff, America’s first black millionaire.
Guest: Eric Friedman Walk with Eric
SF City Guides
Host: Grace Won
Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Gillian Emblad