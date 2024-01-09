State Of The Bay 1/8/2024
People's Park protests exposing fault lines; the big year ahead for San Francisco politics; local family band The Swami 3.
UC Berkeley and city leaders want to build student housing at People’s Park. Protesters want the school to build elsewhere. It’s a mess. We’ll get the latest. Guests: Ally Markovich of Berkeleyside.
And, in 2024 San Francisco voters will vote on the mayor, 6 board of supervisor seats, and a number of ballot measures addressing public safety, addiction screenings for those looking for financial assistance, and even middle school algebra. Will 2024 reshape the city’s future?
Guests: Adam Shanks of The Examiner, SF State Political Science Professor Jason McDaniel.
Finally, we’ll meet the Swami 3, the Bay Area’s “modern day Patridge Family'' - 3 teenage brothers who play classic rock.
Guests: Swami 3
Producer: Wendy Holcombe, Katie Colley
Host: Grace Won