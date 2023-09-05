COVID Redux / Community College Transfers Stagnate / A Hopeful Alzheimers Doc
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong on covid latest; California wants more students transferring from community colleges to 4-year schools; Alzheimers documentary Keys Bags Name Words
On our next show Monday at 6pm:
Everyone seems to have covid right now - should we be worried? Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF answers our questions. Twitter: @PCH_SF
California wants more community college students transferring to 4-year colleges, earning BA's. Why aren't more doing it? Guests: Adam Echelman of CalMatters; Alyssa Nguyen of The RP Group.
A new documentary on Alzheimers called Keys Bag Names Words reframes this dreaded condition around hope and action. Guests: Cynthia Stone, Jill Harmon
Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind
Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Chris Nooney