State of the Bay

COVID Redux / Community College Transfers Stagnate / A Hopeful Alzheimers Doc

By Wendy Holcombe
Published September 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM PDT
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong on covid latest; California wants more students transferring from community colleges to 4-year schools; Alzheimers documentary Keys Bags Name Words

On our next show Monday at 6pm:

Everyone seems to have covid right now - should we be worried? Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF answers our questions. Twitter: @PCH_SF

California wants more community college students transferring to 4-year colleges, earning BA's. Why aren't more doing it? Guests: Adam Echelman of CalMatters; Alyssa Nguyen of The RP Group.

A new documentary on Alzheimers called Keys Bag Names Words reframes this dreaded condition around hope and action. Guests: Cynthia Stone, Jill Harmon

Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind
Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Chris Nooney

