Crosscurrents

Nurture and Nature

Published October 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
San Quentin resident John James poses with his kids at a visit.
John James
Regulators are phasing out gas appliances, but the change won’t be easy. Today, we’ll hear how to transition your home off polluting appliances. Then, choosing to have a kid, while you’re still in prison, is a big decision. It's a new Uncuffed story about fathering from prison. And, readings from our series New Arrivals, all about Bay Area nature.

