Two dads reflect on the choice to parent from prison

Becoming a parent comes with many hardships and responsibilities. But parenthood in prison has its unique set of challenges. Last year Jorge Ramirez and his wife welcomed their first baby by taking advantage of conjugal visits to start their family. At the time, he’d been incarcerated for over 20 years. His friend, John James, has parented his daughter of 14 years, for most of his sentence.

San Quentin Uncuffed producer Anthony Gomez brought the two dads together to talk about how they try to be the best fathers they can be while incarcerated.

Jorge Ramirez is now out, living in Sacramento with his family.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

