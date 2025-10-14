© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Two dads reflect on the choice to parent from prison

KALW | By Anthony Gomez,
Uncuffed
Published October 14, 2025 at 6:37 AM PDT
San Quentin resident John James poses with his kids at a visit.
John James
San Quentin resident John James poses with his kids at a visit.

Becoming a parent comes with many hardships and responsibilities. But parenthood in prison has its unique set of challenges. Last year Jorge Ramirez and his wife welcomed their first baby by taking advantage of conjugal visits to start their family. At the time, he’d been incarcerated for over 20 years. His friend, John James, has parented his daughter of 14 years, for most of his sentence.

San Quentin Uncuffed producer Anthony Gomez brought the two dads together to talk about how they try to be the best fathers they can be while incarcerated.

Jorge Ramirez is now out, living in Sacramento with his family.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Anthony Gomez
Anthony Gomez is a film producer with Forward This Productions at San Quentin. He is passionate about storytelling and sees Uncuffed as another avenue to grow and develop in. Anthony hopes to have an impact on the false narratives surrounding people that are incarcerated. He's been incarcerated since the age of 18 and knows the transformation people can have when given opportunity and empowerment.
