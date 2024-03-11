Breaking Fast With Dates / Kitchen Sisters: Romance and Sex Life of the Date

Ramadan is here and Bay Area Muslims have begun their daytime fast from food, drink. For Muslims, the fast is a private act of worship with deep meaning. And when the sun goes down, it’s time to eat. And there’s one fruit that reigns supreme in this month- the date- that dark, soft and sweet Middle-Eastern fruit of the date palm. In this episode we hear from Bay Area Muslims shopping for Ramadan and we explore the history of American grown dates in a special episode from The Kitchen Sisters.

