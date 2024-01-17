Prelinger Library / Prescribing Art / New Arrivals Collection: Poetry
Today, we visit a unique library in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood. We unshelve the unusual at the Prelinger Library. Then, we learn about a new health program that is prescribing art. And, we hear readings from local poets in a special New Arrivals collection.
- Stanford launches new wellness program that prescribes students art
- New Arrivals: Tess Taylor's collection of poems is about gardening in an era of climate change
- New Arrivals: Paul Flores poetry collection tackles life’s unexpected turns
- New Arrivals: Luisa Giulianetti’s multi-genre collection explores her Italian-ness