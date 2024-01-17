© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Prelinger Library / Prescribing Art / New Arrivals Collection: Poetry

Published January 17, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Prelinger Library
Sarah0s / Flickr Creative Commons
Prelinger Library

Today, we visit a unique library in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood. We unshelve the unusual at the Prelinger Library. Then, we learn about a new health program that is prescribing art. And, we hear readings from local poets in a special New Arrivals collection.

