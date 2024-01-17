Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Stanford launches new wellness program that prescribes students art
What if instead of taking a pill, a better remedy for certain health issues is a dance class or seeing a musical? This month Stanford University is rolling out a wellness program that does just that. They’re partnering with the company Art Pharmacy that works with health providers in helping patients engage in arts for their wellness. Deborah Cullinan is Stanford’s vice president for the arts. She spoke about Stanford Arts Prescribing Program.
This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the January 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.