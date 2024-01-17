Stanford launches new wellness program that prescribes students art

What if instead of taking a pill, a better remedy for certain health issues is a dance class or seeing a musical? This month Stanford University is rolling out a wellness program that does just that. They’re partnering with the company Art Pharmacy that works with health providers in helping patients engage in arts for their wellness. Deborah Cullinan is Stanford’s vice president for the arts. She spoke about Stanford Arts Prescribing Program.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the January 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

