Stanford launches new wellness program that prescribes students art

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published January 17, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Deborah Cullinan is Stanford’s vice president for the arts
Harrison Truong
Deborah Cullinan is Stanford’s vice president for the arts

What if instead of taking a pill, a better remedy for certain health issues is a dance class or seeing a musical? This month Stanford University is rolling out a wellness program that does just that. They’re partnering with the company Art Pharmacy that works with health providers in helping patients engage in arts for their wellness. Deborah Cullinan is Stanford’s vice president for the arts. She spoke about Stanford Arts Prescribing Program.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the January 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
