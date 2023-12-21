NERT / Berkeley Encampment Sweeps / New Arrivals
Today, we ask a question — are you and your family prepared for the next big earthquake? Join us and meet San Francisco’s Neighborhood Emergency Response Team, and find out how to join! Then, a homeless encampment resident talks about the recent sweeps. And, we’ll hear readings celebrating San Francisco history.
- SF's Neighborhood Emergency Response Team needs more members
- Sweeps of Bay Area homeless encampments ramping up
- New Arrivals: A new way to look at San Francisco history in Alec Scott book
- New Arrivals: Beth Winegarner book tells buried history of SF’s cemeteries
- New Arrivals: Creativity Explored celebrates its 40th anniversary with a book