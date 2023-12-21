© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

NERT / Berkeley Encampment Sweeps / New Arrivals

Published December 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
NERT volunteers take their final written exam.
Wren Farrell
NERT volunteers take their final written exam.

Today, we ask a question — are you and your family prepared for the next big earthquake? Join us and meet San Francisco’s Neighborhood Emergency Response Team, and find out how to join! Then, a homeless encampment resident talks about the recent sweeps. And, we’ll hear readings celebrating San Francisco history.

