© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Sweeps of Bay Area homeless encampments ramping up

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Yesica Prado
Yesica Prado
Yesica Prado

Government efforts to clear out homeless encampments were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic — but have been increasing across the Bay Area in recent months. In Berkeley, at a large encampment around the intersection of Seventh and Harrison Streets, residents have pushed back.

Yesica Prado is an award-winning photojournalist and lives in an recreational vehicle there. Now she faces the prospect of being displaced, again. She's currently involved in a lawsuit against the City of Berkeley to prevent the sweep unless the city can provide accommodation for the people being displaced. She speaks about her experiences being a resident at the encampment.

This interview aired in the December 21, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
Tags
CrosscurrentsHousing & Homelessness
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked has in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid