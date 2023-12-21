Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Sweeps of Bay Area homeless encampments ramping up
Government efforts to clear out homeless encampments were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic — but have been increasing across the Bay Area in recent months. In Berkeley, at a large encampment around the intersection of Seventh and Harrison Streets, residents have pushed back.
Yesica Prado is an award-winning photojournalist and lives in an recreational vehicle there. Now she faces the prospect of being displaced, again. She's currently involved in a lawsuit against the City of Berkeley to prevent the sweep unless the city can provide accommodation for the people being displaced. She speaks about her experiences being a resident at the encampment.
This interview aired in the December 21, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.