Sweeps of Bay Area homeless encampments ramping up

Government efforts to clear out homeless encampments were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic — but have been increasing across the Bay Area in recent months. In Berkeley, at a large encampment around the intersection of Seventh and Harrison Streets, residents have pushed back.

Yesica Prado is an award-winning photojournalist and lives in an recreational vehicle there. Now she faces the prospect of being displaced, again. She's currently involved in a lawsuit against the City of Berkeley to prevent the sweep unless the city can provide accommodation for the people being displaced. She speaks about her experiences being a resident at the encampment.

This interview aired in the December 21, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.