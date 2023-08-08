© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

Love on the Outside / Author Cecilia Rabess / Bison Paddock

Published August 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tommy "Shakur" Ross, on far left, leads a storytelling class for formerly incarcerated people, just a year after he was released from San Quentin.
Leila Bihkak-Gutierrez
/
Community Works West
Tommy "Shakur" Ross, on far left, leads a storytelling class for formerly incarcerated people, just a year after he was released from San Quentin.

Today, in two stories from Uncuffed, we hear how getting back into the dating world after incarceration can be challenging. Then, San Francisco author Cecelia Rabess reads from her book about an unlikely romance. And, we meet Golden Gate Park’s hairiest denizens. Plus, our featured local music is Mighty Mules Blues Band from Oakland. They're playing at the Soundroom this Friday.

Crosscurrents