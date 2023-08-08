Love on the Outside / Author Cecilia Rabess / Bison Paddock
Today, in two stories from Uncuffed, we hear how getting back into the dating world after incarceration can be challenging. Then, San Francisco author Cecelia Rabess reads from her book about an unlikely romance. And, we meet Golden Gate Park’s hairiest denizens. Plus, our featured local music is Mighty Mules Blues Band from Oakland. They're playing at the Soundroom this Friday.
- Uncuffed: When you're learning how to date again after being in prison
- New Arrivals: Opposites attract in Cecelia Rabess novel
- Golden Gate Parkcast: Roam Over To The Bison Paddock