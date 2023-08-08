When you're learning how to date again after being in prison

Dating can be an intimidating process, no matter where you’re at in life. But for people who spent years away from society in prison, it can be especially daunting to ask someone out, go on a date or share your feelings.

Dalina Gonzales interviewed AJ Jefferson about the fear behind revealing your true self to another person. And Mia Lubanos interviewed Troy Smith about learning how to figure out what a healthy relationship looks like after decades in prison. These stories came out of Uncuffed's re-entry class.

"Some things I'm aware about, some things I'm not aware about unless it's pointed out to me. But it's about trying to find someone that can deal with an individual that's been through that and still have your back, as opposed to getting mad and wanting to hit the door." Troy Smith

These stories were edited by Tommy "Shakur" Ross and Angela Johnston. Uncuffed's class was created in partnership with Community Works, and supported by the California Arts Council and the Unlikely Collaborators Foundation.

This story aired in the August 8, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

