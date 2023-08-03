© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

In Harm's Way Pt. 4 / San Francisco's Songs / Casting Pools

Published August 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Christina Tucker with Eric Smith during his last event at Yerba Buena Community Days in May 2022. Eric was one of Christina's mentors, and he died last year.
Christina Tucker with Eric Smith during his last event at Yerba Buena Community Days in May 2022. Eric was one of Christina's mentors, and he died last year.

Today, we hear how students preparing for careers in addiction support also learn how to take care of themselves. It's the final story in our series, ‘In Harm’s Way: Workers Battle the Overdose Crisis.’ Then, we discover the surprising history behind why San Francisco's has two official songs. Plus, we go to a place where amateurs and pros learn to cast a fishing line. And, our local music segment features Marin group Ray and Paul Holmberg. They are playing at Bottom Of The Hill in San Francisco on August 4.

