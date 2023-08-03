In Harm's Way Pt. 4 / San Francisco's Songs / Casting Pools

Today, we hear how students preparing for careers in addiction support also learn how to take care of themselves. It's the final story in our series, ‘In Harm’s Way: Workers Battle the Overdose Crisis.’ Then, we discover the surprising history behind why San Francisco's has two official songs. Plus, we go to a place where amateurs and pros learn to cast a fishing line. And, our local music segment features Marin group Ray and Paul Holmberg. They are playing at Bottom Of The Hill in San Francisco on August 4.

