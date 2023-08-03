In Harm's Way, Pt. 4: Bringing Lived Experience with Addiction to Class

This is an audio news story. If you are able, press the play button above to listen.

In this final installment of "In Harm's Way: Workers Battle the Overdose Crisis," we meet the staff at City College of San Francisco who have created a program that's become a way for many people with lived experience with addiction to enter the workforce.

A lot of times what happens is that students have such a negative feeling about school in high school, and they start to numb themselves by using drugs. Then they wind up 20 years later at our program, getting the certificate with very little educational experiences that have been positive.

This story aired in the July 3, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents as part of a series supported by the 2023 Center for Health Journalism California Health Equity Fellowship. It was edited by Lisa Morehouse and mixed by Galnadgee Joe-Johnson.