Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

In Harm's Way, Pt. 4: Bringing Lived Experience with Addiction to Class

KALW | By Holly J. McDede
Published August 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Christina Tucker with Eric Smith during his last event at Yerba Buena Community Days in May 2022. Eric was one of Christina's mentors, and he died last year.
Courtesy of Christina Tucker
Christina Tucker with Eric Smith during his last event at Yerba Buena Community Days in May 2022. Eric was one of Christina's mentors, and he died last year.

This is an audio news story. If you are able, press the play button above to listen.

In this final installment of "In Harm's Way: Workers Battle the Overdose Crisis," we meet the staff at City College of San Francisco who have created a program that's become a way for many people with lived experience with addiction to enter the workforce.

A lot of times what happens is that students have such a negative feeling about school in high school, and they start to numb themselves by using drugs. Then they wind up 20 years later at our program, getting the certificate with very little educational experiences that have been positive.

This story aired in the July 3, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents as part of a series supported by the 2023 Center for Health Journalism California Health Equity Fellowship. It was edited by Lisa Morehouse and mixed by Galnadgee Joe-Johnson.

Health Crosscurrents
