tbh: The Dirty Truth About The 'Clean Girl' Aesthetic / New Arrivals

Last week KALW took home three awards from the Public Media Journalists Association, a group representing journalists across the nation. Today we’re re-airing one of those award-winning stories- the winner in the Student Narrative Podcast category. It's the story on the “Clean Girl Movement,” ande how it took TikTok by storm. We unpack the problems that have come with it — and get the dirty truth. And, we’ll hear a reading from local author Ginny Kubitz Moyer.