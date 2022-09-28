The Dirty Truth About The 'Clean Girl' Aesthetic
Elise Muchowski explores the “clean girl aesthetic” and learns more about how algorithms control the trends we see.
Avriel Epps Darling’s
Website: http://avrieleppsdarling.com/#overview
Twitter: https://www.instagram.com/kingavriel/?hl=en
Amanda Lenhart’s
Website: https://amandalenhart.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Amanda_Lenhart
Via’s Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fabulousvia
CBS: https://twitter.com/CBSNews
Scott Pelley’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottPelley
Frances Haugen's Twitter: https://twitter.com/franceshaugen?lang=en