Lowrider Bike Club / Activist Kin Folkz / New Arrivals Collection: On Love
Today, we learn about lowrider bikes and the way one bike club is working to change the perception of lowrider culture in Northern California. Then, we hear from an activist who created a space for queer arts to be a form of wellness. And, we listen to readings from three local authors: Vanessa Hua, Angela Terry, and Charlie Jane Anders.
- A lowrider bike club in Napa is spreading Mexican- American pride and combating cultural stereotypes
- Activist Kin Folkz creates a space for queer artists to thrive and heal
- Chairman Mao’s protege and lover at center of new Vannessa Hua novel
- In Angela Terry novel, an workaholic runs into her high school crush
Alien heroes and friendship reign in new Charlie Jane Anders book