KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Lowrider Bike Club / Activist Kin Folkz / New Arrivals Collection: On Love

Published June 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM PDT
Photo Provided by Kin Folkz
Activist Kin Folkz in front of the Pride flag

Today, we learn about lowrider bikes and the way one bike club is working to change the perception of lowrider culture in Northern California. Then, we hear from an activist who created a space for queer arts to be a form of wellness. And, we listen to readings from three local authors: Vanessa Hua, Angela Terry, and Charlie Jane Anders.

