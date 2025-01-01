YY LEE has been in the Bay Area for over 30 years, working in tech through its many phases. She’s been a start-up founder, GM in large public companies, and in CEO and COO roles. YY currently serves as an independent board director for three global tech companies, all publicly listed on the NASDAQ or NYSE. Each are market leaders in their domains: semiconductors, industrial digitization, high performance connectivity, cyber resilience, and AI.

Over the years, YY has served on the boards of community-focused non-profits ranging from arts and film to educational equity. Recently, she has been active in projects supporting the disability community, as well as local public and independent schools.

Even though it’s been decades since her math undergrad days, YY still has a favorite math theorem (Cantor’s diagonalization proof of multiple infinities).