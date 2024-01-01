Patrick King Most's life truly revolves around music. He is a well-respected DJ and producer, known throughout the Bay and beyond. DJing since he was a teen, he continues to evolve thanks to his discipline and commitment.

With a steady output of original remixes that he's branded "Redirections," King Most's music can be found in the sets of celebrity DJs and everyday selectors, as well as on radio stations like BBC and KCRW, and on Apple music.

Catch him on KALW every Tuesday from 10 p.m. to midnight.

