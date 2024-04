Crosscurrents

The Chinese community has a long history in the Bay Area. And before China Camp was a state park, it was a place some Chinese people made their homes. Frank Quan was one of the last residents to live there. The settlement became a state park in the late-1970s and Frank’s 'lifelong residency' was written into the park's general plan. He would live out the rest of his life there, in the wooden shacks where he grew up.